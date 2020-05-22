|
|
Raeburn V. "Rip" Coalson
In Loving Memory
Raeburn V. "Rip" Coalson passed peacefully into Heaven on a fine Arizona day, April 20, 2020. He was 80 years old.
Preceded in death by his parents, Jeanet and Eual of Rome, Georgia, he is survived by his beloved wife, Rockee (Rosanna), his son, Curtis, and his dog Tater. He also leaves behind his loving sister, Ann, two brothers-in-law, Liviu and Dan, and two sisters-in-laws, Louise and Delores and nieces and nephews.
He was raised on a farm in rural Georgia. He received a scholarship to Darlington, a private high school and Georgia Institute of Technology. He graduated both with top honors.
Rip went on to serve his country in the Air Force.
Lieutenant Coalson spent most of his military career as a member of the Site Activation Task Force, the top-secret Minute Man Missile program. He also was involved in the Anthena Missile Program, primarily in (Alamogordo) White Sands, New Mexico. There he chaired the development of the Real Time Meteorological Tracing System for which he received many accolades. He was twice awarded the Air Force Commandant Medal, for his outstanding contributions.
After leaving the Air Force, Rip was hired by I.B. M.
In 1968, he started and became the president and CEO of CDC Computer Leasing Company.
He successfully sold that enterprise and began building apartment buildings in California. An opportunity arose for him to accept a position as President and CEO of American National Enterprises. ANE was a motion picture production and distribution company located in Los Angeles, Salt Lake City and New York.
The company's library contained one Oscar, over 100 feature films, documentary films and several television programs.
During this time, Rip met Rockee and they married in 1982.
Retiring at the age of 46, Rip and Rockee had the freedom to enjoy life.
Rip's first passion had always been the game of golf. He was excelled at the game and was a strong competitor. He especially enjoyed playing when there was "skin" in the game, and a gin game afterwards.
He became a private pilot, and for several years Rip and Rockee flew their Cessna on many trips all over the U.S.
If the plane was parked, you could find Rip and Rockee riding their Harley Davidson motorcycles.
Someone once described Rip as a Renaissance man. That he was a gentle, charming and charismatic person. He could speak to anyone on any subject with authenticity. He enjoyed wine, a good cigar and a good joke. His sense of humor and wit is legendary. He loved God. He loved our country.
Due to the circumstance of the COVID virus, the Memorial Church service and private Celebration of Life will be held in the Fall in Rio Verde, AZ.
In Lieu of flowers, Rip's memory may be honored by donating to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.
Call: 718-987-1931
If you wish to send a donation:
Tunnels to Towers Foundation
I.M.O. Rip Coalson
2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306
