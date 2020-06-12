Ralph Andersen
1944 ~ 2020
Ralph passed away on June 2nd 2020 after a long and determined battle with multiple health issues. He was born in Esbjerg Denmark on May 30th 1944 to Oda Olsen. They came to Utah where they built a great life with his loving father Vilhelm Andersen.
He met and married the love of his life Marty and along with her came four children, Jaimi (Lee) Ostergar, Jeremy (Jennifer) Bevan, Zac (Nichole) Bevan and Mike (Krys) Bevan, that he folded into his heart. They became his pride and joy and when they gave him grandchildren, Maici, Rian, Oakley, Sam, Lillian and Lucas, he loved them more than he thought possible.
He leaves behind and legacy of hard work, hard play and a wicked sense of humor and will be missed by all who had the opportunity to spend time with him.
We will be holding a celebration of life at a later date. In the mean time condolences can be posted on https://www.serenityfhs.com/
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.