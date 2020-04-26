|
|
Ralph B. Faulkner
1928 ~ 2020
Ralph B. Faulkner, at 91, died on April 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on October 1, 1928, in Brilliant, Ohio, to A. Boyd Faulkner and Mary Jane Worthington. He married Patricia A. Yager on September 16, 1950.
Ralph was a steel man most of his life. His father worked for U.S. Steel for 42 years. He did sales for a number of years. He became a partner in Equipment Engineering Co. in 1976. We started our own fabrication shop and had a 35-year run with it. He loved golf and was a past President of Willow Creek Country Club.
He is survived by his sons: Don and Ken; step-daughters: Sherr, Ruthann and Capri; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Ralph is preceded in death by his wife, Pat; and son, Lin.
Since dad passed from the COVID-19 virus, a Celebration of His Life will be held when it is safe for us to gather and remember this great man. Interment will be at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 East 7800 South. He will be joining Mom and Lin there.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020