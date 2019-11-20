|
|
Ralph Daniels Bassett
1938 ~ 2019
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on Nov 17, 2019 due to heart complications.
Ralph was born Oct 5, 1938 to Gerald Goodwin Bassett and Rhea Daniels Bassett in Payson, Utah. Preceded in death by his parents and older brother Jerry Bassett.
Ralph married his sweetheart Eva (Jolley) Bassett on June 2, 1960 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Together they raised 3 amazing children.
He is survived by his wife Eva, children Perry Bassett (Susan), Lisha Bassett, Kyle Bassett (Holly), six grandchildren and innumerous friends and associates.
Services will be held at 11:00AM on Friday Nov 22, 2019 at the Spring Run LDS Building at 3382 E Spring Mtn Drive, Eagle Mountain, UT. A viewing will be held on Thursday Nov 21st from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home 1007 W. So Jordan Pkwy,(10600 So.) So Jordan, UT
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019