Ralph Cleve Jenkins
1931 ~ 2020
Cleve passed away peacefully at his home on August 14, 2020. Cleve was a man who was well liked by his friends and acquaintances, and very much loved by all in his family. He will be remembered as a man of extraordinary physical size and strength, tremendous work ethic, unwavering love and devotion to his family, and generosity. He was born on May 31, 1931 in Murray Utah to Herman and Eva Mae Jenkins, the second of six children. He was raised in Midvale, enjoyed all his years in public school and graduated from Jordan High School in 1949. During his senior year he played center when his team won the state football championship. Cleve was playing football for BYU when he was drafted into the US Army and fought in the Korean War. He advanced to the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged. After he returned home, he played football for the University of Utah. Eventually, he decided to go into business and became a Texaco service station operator in Midvale beginning in 1956. In 1972, he progressed into the wholesale petroleum business and was a Texaco distributor and convenience store owner and operator until he retired. Cleve married the love of his life, June Marie Magers, at Saint Therese Church in Midvale on September 21, 1957. Cleve and June were devoted and loving parents to their three children; Stephanie, Terence (Jodi), Robert (Lori); and grandparents to their six grandchildren, Pattrick (Ashlie), Christi (Austin), Taylor (Joel), Eric, Katharine (Connor), and Grace; and their great grandchildren, Makayla, Makenna, Weston, Jaida, and Ryker. Cleve always enjoyed sports and played basketball, baseball, football, and during his working years, he bowled in several leagues, and golf eventually became his favorite sport. Cleve and June were members of Alpine Country Club from 1963. Weather permitting, he passionately played golf twice per week with his close friends Nolan Olsen, Evan Pearson, and Rod Rasmussen. Cleve also enjoyed "going to coffee" most mornings with a regular group of close friends, especially during his retirement years, and even drove himself to and from coffee and breakfast the day he passed away. He is preceded in death by his wife June, his sister Donna, brothers Larry and Ron, and is survived by his sister, Helen, and brother, Clair.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale, where there will be viewings Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 9-9:45 a.m. Interment, Midvale City Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com