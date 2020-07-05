1/1
Ralph D. Crockett
1942 - 2020
8/10/1942 ~ 6/20/2020
Ralph D. Crockett, 77, of Park City, Utah, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, succumbing to Covid-19 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born to Darrel and Alta Crockett on August 10, 1942, in Logan, Utah.
He attended Logan High, where he led ROTC, and Utah State University, where he was consul of the Gamma Kappa Chapter of Sigma Chi. He enlisted in the Army, achieving the rank of Captain. After four years of service, he attended the University of Utah College of Law, graduating in 1970 with his JD. Over the course of his legal career, Ralph worked as a prosecutor for the State of Utah, in private practice, and proudly for Pappas and Associates as a juvenile defense attorney.
Ralph was a passionate golfer with a low single digit handicap and we think two hole-in-ones. He enjoyed teaching his granddaughter, Abbey how to play golf. Piano was another passion. Music, accompanied by his voice filled our home and others. He will be remembered for his kindness.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Suzanne; brother, Don; sister, Lynn Hunter; sons: Dr. Martin Keutel, James, and Matthew; stepchildren: Robert, Shirley, Tiffeni, Chelsie, York, and Shonda; and many grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery, 17111 S. Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the William E Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home or the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson's Disease.
Please share condolences at Serenicare.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Utah Veterans Memorial Park Cemetery
