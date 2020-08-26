Ralph E. Huddlestone

2/18/1936 ~8/21/2020

Mt. Pleasant, UT-Ralph Edward Huddlestone, passed away peacefully on Aug 21, 2020 at the age of 84. Ralph had a gift for making friends and left an impression of kindness with everyone he met. Born in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada to Francis Orsby & Mathilda Bischke Huddlestone . He moved to Provo, UT to attend BYU and lived throughout Utah for the rest of his life. Although he honored his Canadian heritage, Ralph become a U.S. citizen in 2007. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and an example of Christ-like love and service to all who knew him. A brilliant artist and calligrapher, Ralph was inspired by the colors of the world around him. He enjoyed a long art career from professor at Utah Technical College, to graphic designer, and then a successful sign painting business. Ralph was an accomplished pilot, a skilled creator of model train layouts. He is survived by Mary, his wife of nine years, daughters Julianne (Joel) Duffin, Shelly (Scott) Thorne, Amy (Nate) Nelson, stepchildren Wendy (Shawn) Henry, Jamie Godman, Brian (Maggie) Godman, Jeff Godman, brother Bob Huddlestone, 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held for Ralph in Mt. Pleasant, Utah on Friday, Aug 28 from 6-8 PM and Saturday, Aug 29 from 9:30-10:30 AM at Rasmussen Mortuary, 96 N. 100 W. A graveside funeral service will be Saturday at 11 AM at Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery, 115 W. Main St. Ralph's family strongly encourages guests to wear masks and practice social distancing during these events. In lieu of flowers, do something kind for someone else because that's what Ralph would do!



