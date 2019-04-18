Home

Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley View Ward Building
2125 E. Evergreen Ave (3435 South)
Millcreek, UT
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Valley View Ward Building
2125 E. Evergreen Ave (3435 South)
Millcreek, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley View Ward Building
2125 E. Evergreen Ave (3435 South)
Millcreek, UT
Ralph Farnes Clarke Obituary
Ralph Farnes Clarke passed away peacefully on April 16th, 2019 in Millcreek, Utah at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Opal A. Clarke, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 20th, at 11 AM at the Valley View Ward Building, 2125 E. Evergreen Ave (3435 South), Millcreek, Utah; where friends and family can visit Friday evening 6-8 PM and Saturday morning 9:30-10:30 AM prior to the service.
For further information please visit: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
