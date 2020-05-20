|
|
7/14/1938 ~ 5/16/2020
Ralph J "Joe" Huff passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at his home in Bountiful on Saturday, May 16.
Born to Fay and Myrl Huff in Lake Shore Utah, Joe was known for his easy laughter and love of a good joke. His circle of friends grew with every year.
His honorable military career began at the age of 17 and stretched over 40 years, taking him to 22 countries and 47 of the 50 United States. Joe had varied assignments, working with the Air National Guard in helicopter navigation and civil engineering, Air Force communications and intelligence, and civilian jet aircraft mechanic. He was a devoted and dedicated servant to his country.
He married Mariel Jean Mellor, "Jeannie", in October of 1965. Joe and Jeannie raised their four children together and shared 42 years of marriage until her passing in 2007. Whether it was riding through Germany on wet cobblestone streets on his old motorcycle or taking his family to Goblin Valley in the hot Utah summers, he found adventure and stories wherever he went.
Never stopping, never giving up, Joe fought to the end, joking and smiling right up to the last moments of his life.
He is survived by his children Matthew J. Huff (Kamilyn), Tara Cutts (David Cutts), and Ryan Jade Huff. Preceded in death by his wife, Jeannie; daughter, Audro Jo Pryanovich; Mother and Father; and sisters (Linda Carter, Iris Davis, Wilma Caras).
Joe was a storyteller. Considering the difficult public health challenges facing us, in lieu of an immediate service and to honor his memory, we invite you to commit a memory or story of Joe in a letter or message, via an electronic post on the tribute wall at the Russon Brothers obituary page (search Ralph Huff), an email, or a hand-written letter. Please email Tara Cutts (tara.cutts "at" gmail.com) with your message or to obtain a physical mailing address. We request that the messages are received by the end of the month, as the family would like to compile the messages into a keepsake collection.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 20, 2020