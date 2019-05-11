|
|
Ralph Wallis Johnson
1937 ~ 2019
Our beloved father, grandfather, and brother Ralph Wallis Johnson returned to Heavenly Father to be at peace and enjoy a healthy life once again on May 4, 2019.
Ralph was born on February 20, 1937 to Edna Elizabeth Wallis and George LeRoy Johnson. He married his high school sweetheart LaFaye Ellis.
He loved being surrounded by mountains, enjoyed fishing many streams and lakes throughout the Uinta mountains. His "happy places" were hiking with his family and friends, spending time at his cabin in Brighton, and sitting by a campfire with his family playing his guitar.
He received his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering and was recognized for many accomplishments and was honored for his work with the Minute Man missile. He excelled in his profession and made many friendships throughout the years.
His kind and humble spirit touched everyone he met, even the youngest of friends that lived in his neighborhood. He never lost his wit and sense of humor, even when he was struggling with his illness.
Survived by daughters, Jill (Kendall) Heaps and Brenda (Joel) Peterson; grandchildren, Aaron, Braden, Annalisa, Natasha (Zac), Kelsie, and Justin. Preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother.
Viewing will be held Monday, May 13, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary (260 E. South Temple, SLC, UT). Funeral services held Tuesday, May 14, at 12:00 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary with a viewing held prior from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. Interment at Kaysville City Cemetery (500 Crestwood Road, Kaysville, UT).
His family would like to thank Bristol Hospice Services (Ashley, CiCi, Shawnee, Rachel, and Heather) for their compassionate care and also the U of U staff for their care and concern for our father.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 11 to May 12, 2019