Ralph Larsen

Ralph Beck Larsen

1940 - 2020

Ralph Beck Larsen, 80, graduated from this mortal life on September 13, 2020 at his home in Salt Lake City. Born on January 9, 1940 to Quis and Grace Larsen, he grew up in the University area where he attended Stewart School, East High and the University of Utah. Ralph was the fifth of six children and often talked about his adventures with his brothers. After serving a mission, he met Joyce Thatcher through mutual friends. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 19, 1964. Ralph earned an undergraduate degree in accounting and an MBA from the University of Utah and later a Masters of Taxation. His professional life involved tax, public accounting and executive positions at Lincoln G. Kelly Company, Coopers & Lybrand, D. Spencer Nilson & Associates, Emery Energy and many years as a sole proprietor and peer reviewer. He proudly served as a reservist for 31 years in the US Coast Guard where he loved his auditing assignments in Alaska and serving as Commanding Officer of the large Reserve Unit that was based at Ft. Douglas. He was also involved in the Coast Guard Auxiliary, ROA and ESGR. Scouting was another passion of Ralph's and he treasured the association he had with his troops and the opportunity to pass down the traditional Larsen buckskin eagle neckerchief to his grandsons. He served on the Boy Scouts of America National Advisory Council and as Treasurer of the Great Salt Lake Council. For his service, he received the Silver Beaver award.

An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ralph put his heart into each of his callings, including as a missionary in New Zealand, scoutmaster, activities chair, ward, stake, and area auditor and temple worker. Throughout his life, he considered the Salt Lake 33rd Ward and the Monument Park 3rd/Foothill 7th Ward as home. A generous volunteer of his time and talents, Ralph was always looking for ways to serve. He loved to lend out his pickup trucks, snow blow the neighborhood, help a neighbor and visit with his extended family members. Even until the end, he would start or end a conversation by sincerely asking, "What can I do for you?"

Ralph loved boating Utah's many lakes, traveling with family, and driving many miles with binoculars in hand to view local wildlife. His family will always remember his colored pancakes on holidays, his many jokes and how he seemed to have a tie, t-shirt and baseball hat for every occasion. He instilled a legacy of faith, honesty, hard work, gratitude, and service.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joyce as well as his brothers Stewart (Annette) and Lynn (Cynthia), brother-in-law George Thomas, daughters Julie (Matt) Nilsen, Amy Larsen, Jennifer (Steve) Parrish, and Carolyn Larsen, five grandchildren, his lifelong friends, and his many nieces and nephews who were some of his best friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Don, and sisters Shirley and Jeane.

A private family graveside service will be held at Larkin Sunset Lawn. Those wishing to share a memory of Ralph or express sympathy to his family, can do so at rblmemories@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, please do something kind for a neighbor or family member.



