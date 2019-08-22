|
Ralph Richards Nielsen
1941-2019
Murray, UT-Our dear Dad, Ralph Richards Nielsen, died quietly at home on August 15, 2019. Born on January 6, 1941 to Arthur H. and Vera R. Nielsen, Ralph was the eldest of 11 children. His life was full of family, work, and faith. A gregarious and outgoing personality, Ralph was quick to make friends and thoughtful in cultivating and keeping them. He shared entertaining stories, favorite books, See's lollipops, and his testimony with all he met.
Salutatorian of the 1st graduating class at Highland High School in 1959, where he played football and enjoyed debate and mathematics.
He served in the Central Atlantic States Mission of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1960-1962. His missionary experiences were a foundation for the rest of his life. Until his death, he continued to be an enthusiastic & dedicated student and teacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ both in ward callings and within his own family. Most recently, he found great joy in working with the Church missionaries in his community.
Attended BYU and later graduated from the University of Utah before going on to law school. While in law school, a clerical error by the University led to his becoming eligible for the US military draft. His resulting military experience in the U.S. Air Force was to be a life-changing career. First assigned to the missile program, he later was invited to serve as a USAF Chaplain by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He honorably served for 21 years, being the first LDS-sponsored chaplain to attain the rank Lt. Colonel and first to serve as an Installation Chaplain. He retired in 1987. In retirement, he pursued other career opportunities, including financial planning, career counseling, and BYU sports enthusiast.
