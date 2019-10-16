|
Ralph Wayne Swallow
1947 - 2019
Ralph Wayne Swallow was born September 22, 1947 in Kelso, Washington. He passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the age of 72. He has been a resident of Draper, Utah for the past 23 years and prior to that lived in Sandy, Utah. He passed away at Sunrise of Sandy Assisted Living, with his children by his side, due to dementia and complications from a fall in July of this year.
He is survived by his wife, Vel Swallow; son, Jeffrey Lee Swallow (wife Anna Swallow) of Draper, UT; and daughter, Melanie Kay Swallow (husband Jason Berg) of Portland Oregon; granddaughters, Ruby Jane Swallow & Ellie Claire Swallow; sister, Elaine Marie Prindle of Castle Rock, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Wallace Swallow and Thelma Stevens Swallow; his son, Scott Wayne Swallow; brothers, George Edward Swallow & Ronald Eugene Swallow; and his sister, Patricia Ann Swallow.
Wayne loved BYU football and was a great fan of all BYU sports. He was a proud member of the Cougar Club. He was always joyful when sitting in his seat in LaVell Edwards stadium on game day. He was blessed with the gift of good humor, loved to laugh, and enjoyed sharing jokes and laughter with others. He is loved and will be missed.
Wayne's funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 19, in the chapel at 11777 S. Willow Wood Drive, Draper, Utah. Viewings will be held Friday evening from 6-8 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) in Sandy and from 9:30-10:30 am prior to the services at the church. Interment Larkin Sunset Gardens. For more information, please visit larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019