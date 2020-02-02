Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Maxwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph White Maxwell


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph White Maxwell Obituary
Ralph White Maxwell
Nov 20, 1948 ~ Jan 15, 2020
Ralph White Maxwell, 71, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Pacifica Senior Living, following an extended illness. He was born on November 20, 1948, to Ralph and Eleithe (White) Maxwell, and was a lifelong resident of Salt Lake City. Ralph was a 1967 graduate of Skyline High School. He was a talented artist and had a passion for basketball, including the Utah Jazz. He is survived by his brother, Henry Lynn (Christine) Maxwell of Sarasota, Florida, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial gathering will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park Chapel 3401 S Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. Dedication of the grave will directly follow the gathering. Those interested are invited to attend a lunch at the Kenwood Ward 1765 E 3080 S, Salt Lake City following the gathering and dedication.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -