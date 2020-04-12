|
|
Rama lrene Ackerman
1927 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother, Rama lrene Kimbrough Ackerman passed away on April 10, 2020 peacefully in her South Salt Lake City home incident to age. At the time of her passing she was 93 years old. She was born on February 5,1927 to Louis Raven Kimbrough and Elizabeth Pearl Dillenbeck in Boise, ldaho. She married the love of her life, Bill Ackerman on August 16, 1946 and they spent 63 wonderful years together. She is survived by her children, Joan (Steve) Stout, June (Larry) Wells, Mark (Cheryl) Ackerman, Wayne (Corrinne) Ackerman, Jeanette Lopez, 16 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 1 great, great granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Bill Ackerman, son Bill R. Ackerman, grandson Brady Lee Parkin, and brother Robert Kimbrough.
Due to the safety concerns of the Coronavirus outbreak, Rama will be laid to rest at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 11:30 AM. The services are being held privately by the family, but to participate via live-stream and to view the full obituary, please visit MemorialUtah.com. ln lieu of flowers, Rama has requested all donations be sent to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary fund. The family appreciates the loving care given by the Valeo hospice nurses.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020