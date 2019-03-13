Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelson Funeral Home
85 South Main Street
Smithfield, UT 84335
(435) 563-5621
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Nelson Funeral Home
85 South Main Street
Smithfield, UT 84335
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Smithfield Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramon Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramon Barber


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ramon Barber Obituary
Ramon David Barber
November 26, 1931 ~
March 7, 2019
Ramon David Barber, 87, passed away March 7th, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Asheville NC.
He was born November 26th, 1931 in Centerville, Utah. The son of Elmer and Katie Barber.
Ramon grew up in Centerville Utah, graduated from Davis High School and was called to serve his country during the Korean War, in the US Army.
Ramon met and married Ann VanFleet on September 17th, 1954; After living in Orem for several years they moved to Smithfield, Utah in 1960, where Ramon continued to work for the grocery and meat industry while he and Ann raised their three children.
Ramon enjoyed hunting and was an avid golfer. He spent many years as a proud member of The Logan Golf and Country Club, even serving as president. For those of you who knew Ramon you know how much he loved sports, especially his Broncos, the Jazz, and the Utah college teams. Ramon was admittedly a fanatic about his lawn & garden, always preparing for Better Homes & Garden. Ramon was an animal whisperer, as all animals wild & domestic were driven to his animal bonding spirit. Ramon was a very private man and listening to stories about his life was an honor. Ramon was a good listener, a loyal friend, great father in law and an amazing dad.
Ramon is survived by his wife Ann of 65 years, his son Randy (Pam), Julie (John Duran) & Jeff (Selene) His only brother Lowell Barber, his grandchildren, Scott Barber (Kandyce), Brandon Scott (Tresa) Amber Smith, Candice Barber, Kathryn Barber (Dusty), Tashia, Hachmeister (Jason), Nicholus Chugg (Craig) Joshua Chugg, Kory Scott (Elise) and Amanda Barber. He has 21 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and 3 nieces, cousins, dear friends and neighbors.
A viewing service will be held on Saturday March 16th from 11-12 at Nelson funeral home in Smithfield, a graveside service will immediately follow at noon at the Smithfield Cemetery.
in lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in his name to Volunteer services at either Charles George VA Medical Center 1100 Tunnel Road in Asheville, NC 28805 or George E Wahlen VA Medical at 500 foothill drive, Salt Lake City , UT 84148.
Condolences & memories may be shared online at www.nelsonfuneralhome.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now