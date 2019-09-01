Home

Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
Ramona Thompson Kone


1928 - 2019
Ramona Thompson Kone Obituary
Ramona Thompson Kone
Nov. 23, 1928 ~ Aug. 26, 2019
Ramona was born November 23, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Ceneus Martin and Ella May Chapman Thompson. She married Eugene James Kone on April 26, 1947. Ramona was very talented at ceramics and painting. She taught these classes at the Magna and Kearns Senior Centers, where she made many ceramics for her family. She won Salt Lake County volunteer awards as well.
Ramona is survived by her children: Mike (Jan) Kone, Laura Garcia, Pat (Rose) Kone, Danny Kone, Diane (Larry) Greenhalgh, Scott (Myrlene) Kone, Wendy (Eugene) Phillips, Jeff (Robin) Kone and 105 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sons, Brent and Ricky.
Funeral services will be Wed. Sept. 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City, UT. There will be a viewing 1.5 hours prior to the service. Interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
