RaNae Naegle Gledhill Morris
1928-2020
Our Beloved Mother RaNae Naegle Gledhill Morris, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on November 27, 2020 in Sandy, Utah, from natural causes incident to age. RaNae was born in Toquerville, Utah, on December 31, 1928 to Rex & Gladys Naegle. She graduated from Cedar City High School, attended two years at the Southern Utah University, then went on to attend the University of Utah where she earned her BA in Art. In 1992 she earned the "Most Distinguished Alumni Award for Outstanding Accomplishments" from SUU.
While at the University of Utah, she met and married Theodore Roger ("T.R.") Gledhill in the St. George Temple on September 7, 1951, settling in the Salt Lake area where they raised a family of four children and kindled many life-long friendships. In 1961 she founded Utah Craft & Floral, a successful and fulfilling retail and wholesale craft business. There she enjoyed teaching classes and creating many new crafts, such as the 1960's fad of the resin grapes centerpiece.
In 1965, T.R. was tragically killed in an airplane accident, she was left to raise their four children and run a thriving business. Four years later, RaNae married Jess Willard Morris on January 13, 1969. He helped build and expand her business until they were able to retire to the home of her dreams on the beautiful Central Coast of California.
She enjoyed and held many church callings and had a strong testimony of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life.
RaNae was an excellent cook and loved entertaining and decorating lavishly for the holidays. She loved her children and grandchildren and had a way of making each one feel special. The favorite destination for family trips was "Grandpa Jess & Grandma Nae's" home in California where everyone learned and enjoyed playing the family card game of Shanghai with her.
We will lovingly remember mom's positive spirit, laughter and unfailing support. We will dearly miss her until we meet again.
She is preceded in death by T.R. Gledhill (husband), Jess Willard Morris (husband) and James K. Morris (son) and is survived by her children: Thomas (Rose) Gledhill, Jim (Ruth) Gledhill, Steven (Nancy) Gledhill, Carol (Jerry) Solberg, Olga Morris, 15 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be held on Wednesday December 2, at 11:00 a.m. at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park with interment immediately following. We ask that only immediate family attend the service, there will be a live feed available at www.facebook.com/wasatchlawnmemorial
for those who would like to view.
We wish to thank the devoted staff at Sunrise Assisted Living Center (Sandy, Utah) and Solstice Hospice for their loving care and concern for our mother.