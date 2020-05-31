Rand Lane Stoddard
Rand Lane Stoddard, 66, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020, with his children by his side. Rand was born on January 11, 1954, to Edgar (Bert) and Evelyn (Jean) Stoddard in Roosevelt, Utah. Rand graduated from Murray High School in 1972. He married Karen (Hendricksen) Moore, later divorced, and had two children, Eric and Shelley. Rand enjoyed listening to music, golfing, skiing, camping, hockey, playing pool, taking trips to Lake Powell and watching University of Utah Football. He loved the U of U and disliked BYU so much that he took the "Y" off of Randy and that is how he became Rand. A successful businessman, Rand owned his own HVAC business until illness forced him to stop working.
Preceded in death by his father, Bert Stoddard and mother, Jean Stoddard, and siblings Melton Stoddard, Carolyn Murray, and Shirley Wilkins. Survived by his two children Eric (Lisa) Stoddard and Shelley (Geoffrey) Boldon, and three beautiful granddaughters Lauren, Avery, and Emma and siblings Chuck (Gloria) Stoddard, Larry Stoddard, Terry (Maryanne) Stoddard, Sherrie (Steve) Snow, Anita Jacobson, Rod (Kathy) Stoddard.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens at 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
