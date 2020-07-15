1/1
Randal Thomas Buie
Randal Thomas Buie
Oct 18 , 1950- July 13, 2020
Randy Buie, "the legend", Loving Husband, Father, grandfather, brother and friend left this world far too soon. He passed away unexpectedly at his home in Sandy, Utah from natural causes. Born in Salt Lake City Utah to William Thomas and Mildred Minerva Baker. He married and was sealed to Cynthia Rasmussen in the Salt Lake Temple on August, 25, 1978
A visitation will take place on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6-8 pm at the Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.) Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cannon Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
8019426301
