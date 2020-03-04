|
Randall F. Smith
1934 ~ 2020
Randall F. Smith, 85, passed away peacefully at home on February 29, 2020 in Draper, Utah.
Randall F. Smith was born September 20, 1934 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to James LeVoy Smith and Rada Fitzgerald Smith. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie C Smith, his children Jared (Katie) Smith, Jacob (Elizabeth) Smith, and Megan (Raymund) Harris, Randall's sisters Cherie Pardoe and Patricia (Ronald) Smith, and his cherished five grandchildren. Randall is now reunited with his beloved parents, his brothers Dennis Smith and Dee Lee Smith, and sister Diane Smith.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Draper 6th Ward LDS chapel at 1272 East Walden Lane, Draper, Utah. Friends and family may call Friday, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper, Utah and again on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Draper 6th Ward chapel. Interment will take place at the Draper City Cemetery, Draper, Utah.
For full obituary, go to: www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 4, 2020