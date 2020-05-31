Randolph Montano
"Randy"
Randolph "Randy" Montano passed away in his sleep at home, 4/20/2020. He is joined in death by his parents Edward Montano and Theresa Montano Adams, brothers Patrick, Robert and Isadore Montano. He leaves behind the love of his life Lorraine Montano and his four children Isaac, Monique, Veronica and Theresamarie Montano. As well as his grandchildren SuliaBernice, IsaacRandolph Montano, Aiyana, Pristyanah, N'veonna, Ezryanah Mata and Miklo Salazar. A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, June 5th at 4:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 715 West 300 North, with a Celebration of Life to follow at Jordan Park. For full obituary please visit www.neilodonnellfh.com.
"Randy"
Randolph "Randy" Montano passed away in his sleep at home, 4/20/2020. He is joined in death by his parents Edward Montano and Theresa Montano Adams, brothers Patrick, Robert and Isadore Montano. He leaves behind the love of his life Lorraine Montano and his four children Isaac, Monique, Veronica and Theresamarie Montano. As well as his grandchildren SuliaBernice, IsaacRandolph Montano, Aiyana, Pristyanah, N'veonna, Ezryanah Mata and Miklo Salazar. A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, June 5th at 4:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 715 West 300 North, with a Celebration of Life to follow at Jordan Park. For full obituary please visit www.neilodonnellfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on May 31, 2020.