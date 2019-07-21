Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Randy J. Sorenson Sr.


1948 - 2019
Randy J. Sorenson Sr. Obituary
Randy J. Sorenson Sr.
July 23, 1948 ~ July 11, 2019
Randy Jack Sorenson Sr. passed away of lung cancer on July 11, 2019.
A celebration of Randy Sorenson's life will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, SLC. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 21, 2019
