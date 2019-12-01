|
1956 ~ 2019
Randy Harvey Jensen, age 63, passed away on November 27, 2019 in Vernal, Utah. Randy was born in Salt Lake City, UT to George Jensen and Betty Jensen Redding on March 10, 1956.
Randy enjoyed working for Utah County for 28+ years at the Riverbend Golf Course. Randy enjoyed playing all sports and enjoyed all of his family and being with them.
Randy is survived by his mother Betty Redding, brothers: George V. Jensen, Steven Jensen, Jack E. (Cindy) Jensen; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father George E. Jensen, brother Michael C. (Lorraine) Jensen and his grandparents.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.at the Paradise Ward (1555 West Lovely Road Taylorsville, Utah). A viewing will be held Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday 9:45-10:45 a.m. all at the chapel. Interment will be in the Taylorsville Cemetery under the care and direction of the Phillips Ashley Valley Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be shared at www.AshleyValleyFuneralHome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019