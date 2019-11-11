|
|
1950 ~ 2019
Randy Lui, 68, passed away on October 16, 2019. Randy was born in Canton, China on December 20, 1950 and came to the United States in 1967 with his parents and siblings. Randy is remembered as manager of the family restaurant, China City Cafe, in Price, UT from 1982-2008. Randy enjoyed going fishing, watching his favorite sports teams, and eating a good meal. Randy is survived by his wife, Kitty; son, Dillon; five siblings, Steven, Dennis, Sharon, Mike, and John; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 11am at Salt Lake Chinese Baptist Church.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019