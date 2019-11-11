Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Salt Lake Chinese Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Lui
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Lui


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy Lui Obituary
1950 ~ 2019
Randy Lui, 68, passed away on October 16, 2019. Randy was born in Canton, China on December 20, 1950 and came to the United States in 1967 with his parents and siblings. Randy is remembered as manager of the family restaurant, China City Cafe, in Price, UT from 1982-2008. Randy enjoyed going fishing, watching his favorite sports teams, and eating a good meal. Randy is survived by his wife, Kitty; son, Dillon; five siblings, Steven, Dennis, Sharon, Mike, and John; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 11am at Salt Lake Chinese Baptist Church.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -