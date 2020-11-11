Randy Guy Merrick
1948 ~ 2020
South Jordan, UT-We had to say goodbye to our beloved dad, grandpa and Mom's soulmate on November 6, 2020. He was only 72, but struggled many years with a failing heart.
Randy Guy Merrick was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 1, 1948 to Guy Irvin Merrick and Cleo Jeanne Thatcher. He was the eldest of four children. After graduating from East High School, Dad served in the South German Mission. He attended the University of Utah where he was a member of the Men's Chorus. He married Christine Cobb on August 14, 1970 in the Salt Lake Temple- a match surely made in heaven. They have nine children.
For 18 years our family resided in Brighton, Colorado. Then in 1990, we returned to Utah, settling in South Jordan. For 20 years Dad was the owner of Brookwood Cabinets, a kitchen remodeling business that employed several of his children over the years.
Dad was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous callings, including Bishop. Dad loved anything outdoors, especially fishing at Strawberry Reservoir with his grandchildren.
Dad is survived by his sweetheart Chris, children- Angie (Michael) Webb, Taylor (Tenille) Merrick, Jeff Merrick, Lindsay Merrick, Stewart (Tiffany) Merrick, Audrey (Mike) Steed, Clint (Callan) Merrick, Spencer (Caitlan) Merrick, Brett (Madison) Merrick, and his 31 grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. Also survived by his three sisters- Linda Merrick, Debbie Sorensen, and Tamie (Mike) Snarr. Preceded in death by his parents and grandson Ansen Merrick.
Please join the Merrick family for an evening viewing held on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123.
Funeral services will be held for family on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM with a viewing two hours prior beginning at 11:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 10120 South Yorkshire Drive (4360 West), South Jordan, Utah 84009. Interment to follow the services at Memorial Redwood Cemetery. To participate in the service from your own home via live-stream, instructions will be posted on MemorialUtah.com
