Ray B. Andrus
1931 ~ 2019
Ray was born June 12, 1931 in Murray, Utah, to Benjamin Wendell Andrus and Ruth Rawlins Brown. He was raised in Draper, Utah. He learned how to work taking care of chickens and a large garden. When he was 12, with World War II raging, he, along with his brother and uncle, ran his Grandfather's farm. He learned to run farm machinery of every kind, handle horses, milk cows, and to plant and harvest the farm crops of hay, grain and beets. He worked on the thrashing machine with his father from age eight which continued until he graduated high school.
Ray loved all sports, participating in football, basketball and baseball. In his junior and senior years at Jordan High, the football team won the state title. Ray received All-State recognition in all three sports and played in the Shriner's Football and Baseball All-Star games. Upon graduation from high school, he was awarded the Norval Vincent award as the school's Outstanding Athlete. In 1983, Ray received an award as outstanding alumni from Jordan High.
He attended the University of Utah and played football for two years and baseball for four years. He pitched a winning game in the College Baseball World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Ray received a BA from the U of U and, a Master's degree from New York University, a CLU (Certified Life Underwriters) degree from the American College of Life Underwriters. He also attended Dartmouth Management School.
Ray had a beautiful tenor voice and sang in a chorus called the Missionary chorus with other young men from Draper. He and his wife, Delfa were members of the American West Symphony Choir for eight years. They enjoyed a performing tour with the Choir to Scandinavia in 1991.
Ray Spent seventeen years in the Army Reserve from 1951 to 1974, attaining the rank of Captain.
He worked for the JC Penny Company. After, he worked for Sperry Utah (Univac). He began working for, and in 1965, he became General Agent of the Connecticut Mutual Life Insurance Company Inter-Mountain Area (Utah, Idaho, Montana, and Nevada). He served as president of the General Agents and Managers Council of Utah. He also served a term as president of the Sertoma Club. During his tenure as GA, his agency received the Presidents' Honorary Award three separate times; Connecticut Mutual Life's top award to an outstanding agency. He retired from the insurance business in 1986.
Ray married Delfa Hand, on April 10, 1951, in the Salt Lake Temple, who has been his sweetheart for 68 years. He loved his family dearly, providing counsel, Father's priesthood blessings, and most of all, love to his family and all who knew him.
He is survived by his sweet wife, Delfa and seven children, Monty (Julia) Andrus, Shauna Andrus (roommate and friend, Elene M. Dangerfield), Nykola (Daniel) Patton, Bret (Joyce) Andrus, Eric (Melody) Andrus, Jeril (Bear) Andrus (Mary Delly), and Kriston (Jim) Skillicorn. They have 26 grandchildren and 73 great-grandchildren.
Ray and Delfa lived in Midvale, Utah, New York City, New York, Tampa, Florida, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Murray, Utah. Ray enjoyed gardening, reading, Family History, hunting and golfing with his children and just spending time with family.
Ray was member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, serving in a number of callings. He served two different times as Bishop; two different times as High Counselor; also served as Stake Clerk overseeing the Stake Farm, Stake Aaronic Priesthood Committee, Priesthood Advisor, Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School President, Ward Family History Consultant, and five years as a temple worker. He served with his wife in the Florida Tampa Mission 1993-1995. Recently, he served as the Stake Family History Center Director. For many years he was a faithful home teacher and minister. He will be sorely missed.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the South Cottonwood LDS Ward located at 5605 S. Vine Street, with viewings at the church Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday prior to services from 9:30-10:40 a.m. Interment: Draper City Cemetery.
