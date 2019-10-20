Home

Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Ray D. Nielsen


1929 - 2019
Ray D Nielsen
1929~2019
Ray D Nielsen passed away on October 17, 2019 in his loving home. He was born on May 22, 1929 in Redmond, UT to Ozula and Phil Nielsen. He married Merna Christiansen on May 29, 1948. Dad loved to dance with mom at the Murray Eagles, where he served as president for 1 year. He loved to hunt and fish with his family. Mom and dad shared a love story for 71 years, they traveled for 15 years when dad retired. Dad had the gift of gab and could make a friend with anyone. He was a great storyteller and loved to share them. He is survived by Merna Nielsen, Jarl Ray and Shiela Nielsen, Scott and Linda Nielsen, Diana and Dave Peterson, Phil and Susie Nielsen, many loving and caring grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We would all like to give a special hug and thanks to Amber Davis, a very special granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his parents Ozula and Phil Nielsen and his son Brent Nielsen. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, October 23 at 2:00 at Memorial Mountain View (3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights) with a viewing one hour prior.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019
