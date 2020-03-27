|
Ray Donald "Don" Nelson
1923 ~ 2020
Ray Donald "Don" Nelson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24. He was born on November 30, 1923 in Midvale, Utah to Henry Fritz Nelson and Nellie Curtis. He grew up with two brothers, Marvin and Robert and together they enjoyed basketball, softball and fishing.
He graduated from Jordan High in May 1942 where he played basketball, made lifelong friends and met the love of his life, Loa Beth Beckstead. After high school, Don served in the military for 3 years before he was discharged. He and Beth married a few months later on October 10, 1946. Together they had two children, Robert "Bobby" and Janell. Don worked for the Jordan School District for 36 years and was a proud Midvale Volunteer Fireman for 27 years.
After retirement, Don enjoyed gardening roses, tomatoes and growing pumpkins for his grandkids. He traveled with his wife and friends and loved watching the Utah Jazz. He was a hard worker and taught his family loyalty and determination. He is preceded in death by his son Bobby and wife Beth.
Don is survived by his daughter Janell (Paul) Ross, two grandchildren Brian (Annelise) Ross and Kellie (Ty) Nilsson and his 6 great-grandchildren who were the light of his later years.
Because of the current circumstances, private family services will be held Saturday, March 28. Thank you to the staff and care givers at Sunrise Assisted Living of Sandy for their compassion and dedication to Don while he was in their care. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 27, 2020