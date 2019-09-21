|
|
Our loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, Ray Duffin, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his wife on Thursday September 12, 2019 in Sandy, Utah. Ray was born on the Ides of March in 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Max Herbert Duffin and Aurelia Walz Duffin. He graduated from East High School in 1961. Ray served in the US Army Reserve, Artillery Battalion form 1961-1970. He also served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Southwest British Mission from June 1962 to 1964. While Ray was serving his mission, he and Darlene began writing to each other. When he returned home they got engaged at the University of Utah Homecoming Dance in 1964. They were sealed on May 14, 1965 in the Salt Lake Temple. Ray graduated from the U of U in 1970 with a BS degree in PE and Recreation.
Ray and Darlene together raised four daughters and two sons, Lisa, Carrie, Rob, Becky, Mary Jane, and Joe. They served 3 missions together. As Daily Dose missionaries in Herriman, next in the Internship and Career Services Department at BYU-Idaho and then as MLS missionaries in Sandy. Ray loved being a missionary and he considered everyone his friend.
Ray enjoyed playing golf, traveling, visiting his kids and grandkids, serving others, playing the piano, and the Utah Utes. Ray loved his Savior and always made sure his family knew through his actions and testimony.
Ray is survived by his best friend and wife, Darlene; sons Robert Feinauer (Julie Hullinger), Joseph Ray (Karen Gleason); daughters Lisa Anne (Todd McGee), Carrie Sue (David Willis), Rebecca Lynne (Patrick Barton), Mary Jane (Daniel Stewart); seventeen grandchildren; brothers Mark Duffin (Laura), Carl Duffin; sister Barbara Clark (Jerry); and many close friends. Preceded in death by his parents and his brother Milton.
Funeral services will be Friday September 27, 2019 at 11:00am in the Sandy Crescent Park Stake Center 11350 South 1000 East, Sandy. A viewing will be held Thursday evening September 26, 2019 from 6:00-8:00pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, and Friday morning from 9:00-10:30am at the church prior to services. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints General Missionary Fund.
For full obituary visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019