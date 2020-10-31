I went to school with Ray from grade school to high school Douglas, Roosevelt Jr High to East High, I just lost my husband , jerry Butler on September 23 and so I perhaps know the how you feel Maryetta . As I write this I-have tears running down my face. I have plants and flowers from his funeral all around me as I sit in the chair next to his empty chair.
I have no family living in Logan and our children and grandchildren live in Germany, Nevada, Georgia, Florida, Oregon, Texas, New York and Arizona
I was sad when Fred and Luanna canceled our high school reunion last year and donated our funds to East High.
Perhaps our paths might pass some time in the future!
