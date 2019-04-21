|
Ray Herrera
March 14, 1961 ~ April 8, 2019
Our amazing father, son, brother, and friend, Ray Herrera, passed away April 8, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah at age 58. Memorial Services will be held in his honor on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1: 00 pm to 3:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your photos and memories with the family and to view an extended obituary visit www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019