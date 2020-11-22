Ray LaMar Casper

Dec. 26, 1925 ~ Nov. 12, 2020

Our dad, grandpa, great grandpa and hero left us November 12th to join his beautiful Faye.

As a member of the Greatest Generation, he proudly served his country as an infantry scout in the European Theater during World War II He was awarded several medals but the one he was most proud of was the Combat Infantry Badge.

Upon his return from Europe, he married the love of his life Faye Olsen on February 14, 1948. It was later solemnized in the Manti Temple.

His working life went from rancher to miner to truck driver to heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed all the different types of work he did.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He proudly held many positions within the church.

He was greeted in heaven by his loving wife Faye whom he missed every minute since her passing on June 1st, 2018 as well as his eldest grandson Clinton Romero.

He leaves behind 4 children Bonnie Carner (Rick), Glenna Alvey (Robert), Steve Casper (Linda) and Sharon Walkinshaw (Sam-deceased), 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

Interment at Willamette National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life with full Military Honors will be held at a later date.



