1932 ~ 2019
PRICE - Raymond "Ray" P Richens passed away on March 28, 2019, incident to age. Ray was born on October 13, 1932, in Price, Utah to Reed Duke and Aurora Procarione Richens. Ray attended the Harding School, Price Jr. High, and Carbon High School where he graduated in 1951. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War where he served with distinction as a Communications Specialist and made lifelong friendships. While enlisted, he married his grade-school sweetheart, Pat A. Lamph, on December 17, 1954, in Price, Utah. After his service in the Navy, Ray continued his education and graduated with a degree in pharmacy from the University of Utah and became a licensed Pharmacist on March 15, 1964. He and Pat returned home to Price where they raised their family of seven. Ray worked at Kelley's Drug and then Smiths' Pharmacy where he retired as the Pharmacy Manager after 33 years of service to our community. Other community involvement activities included the Price Blue Whales, the Boy Scouts of America, Elks, and service on the board for Carbon Hospital.
In addition to a love for family, Ray had a love for the outdoors and spent many a day with his friends and family hunting, fishing, and exploring the wonders of nature. From the red rock of southern Utah and Lake Powell, the high mountain lakes of the Uinta Mountains, Boulder and Ferron Mountains, to the Last Frontier of Alaska, he treasured not only the sites but sharing those precious moments with loved ones.
Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Pat Richens, parents Reed Duke and Aurora Procarione Richens, brother Don (Marion) Richens, and sister Donna (Kenneth) Bell. He is survived by his brothers, Alfred (Clyta) Richens, Jim (Dixie) Richens, and sister Janice Miller; his children Ray (Kamille) Richens, Patti (Steve) Rigby, Traci (Chad) Barker, Jeff (Amy) Richens, Stephanie (Scot Hardman) Richens, Robert (Jenny) Richens, Jon (Becky) Richens, numerous grand and great-grandchildren and countless friends.
Our family was very fortunate that our dad was able to spend the last few years of his life, living with and being cared for by Patti and the Rigby Family.
A special thanks to Misty Bingham for excellent care and friendship, the VA for outstanding Medical Care, the staff of the Heirloom Inn for the support, care, and energetic atmosphere, and the staff of Symbii Home Health and Hospice for their continued care, support, and compassion.
Funeral service, Saturday, April 6, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main) in Price. Family will receive friends at Mitchell's Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to service. Interment Price City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Ray would ask that you donate to .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 3, 2019