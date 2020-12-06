Apr. 5, 1939, Salt Lake City, UT

Nov. 23, 2020, Lubbock TX

His parents were Mary Benvegnu and Fred Richeda. Ray is survived by a sister, Noreen Larinde.

Raymond attended East High School and Westminster College where he received a Bachelor Degree in Business, and after, he served in the Marines and returned to Utah where he married Barbara (Bobbie) Crookson, a RN, who studied nursing at Westminster, where they met. They lived in Salt Lake where they brought forward two sons, Randy and Rick.

Ray worked as a sales rep in Utah for R.J. Reynolds and continued his career for 25 years ending in Houston, TX in International Sales. Ray's then bought a franchise with Maaco Body and Paint, where Bobbie left nursing to work as the receptionist and bookkeeper. They lived in the suburbs of Katy, TX.

Their next move was to the small country town of Comfort in central Texas, they built a retirement home on a large estate with 5 acres.

When they traveled it was back to Salt Lake and the family there, which included his and Bobbie's parents and her brother and their families.

When Bobbie became seriously ill, Ray was attentive in every way possible. When she passed, he moved to Lubbock, Texas, where lives his second son Rick, who is Senior Project Director for TTU Facilities Planning and Construction. Once in Lubbock, Ray had the attention of Rick and Cherish and their 4 daughters, who gave Ray the comfort of family life once again.



