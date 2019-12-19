|
Raymond (Bob) & Karen Pehrson
In Loving Memory
Our beloved parents Raymond (Bob) Floyd Pehrson and Ida Karen Howell Pehrson passed away as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Raymond was born on June 14, 1930 and died on December 15, 2019 at the age of 89. Karen was born on September 17, 1936 and died on December 16, 2019 at the age of 83.
They were married for 60 years and just recently celebrated their anniversary with family and friends. A couple that couldn't be separated, even in death. They were exceptionally kind and caring people and made an impact on many people during their lives. As a family, we are devastated by this loss, but find comfort in the knowledge that they are together forever.
They are survived by their 6 children - Kim Pehrson (Kimberly Johnson), Chris Pehrson (Christy), Scott Pehrson (Amy), Betsy Cummings (Ken, deceased), Carl Pehrson and Bryant Pehrson (Terri), sisters -Helen Pehrson and Barbara Jackson, many grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the LDS Church in Vernon Utah. Viewing preceding the funeral from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interment, Vernon City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Hunstman Cancer Institute or any . Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 19, 2019