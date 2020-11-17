1922-2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-Raymond Charles Martin, age 98, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, joined his sweetheart, Gloria Stewart Martin, on the other side of the veil November 14, 2020, just 6 weeks after her passing. Ray was born May 17, 1922 in Riverside, California to Paul and Myrtle (Johnson) Martin. In his early years, he lived in Riverside with cousins, Aunts and Uncles and Grandparents. When he was about 9 his parents moved the family to Southern Utah where he learned the value of hard work growing up on a farm near Enterprise Utah. During his late teen years, he moved with his mother and brother to San Diego, California where he worked building B25 bombers to support the war efforts. At age 22, he joined the Navy and proudly served in the Pacific Theater during the final years of the WW2. In 1949, Ray met and married his sweetheart, Gloria Stewart. Together they raised their 4 children in their lifelong home in the Millcreek, Utah area. Ray joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was later sealed to his wife and children as an eternal family in the Salt Lake City Temple. Ray and Gloria celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Ray's life was a standard of service, devotion, and positive attitude. Rarely was there a time when he didn't have a 'project' he was working on for family or friends. As a master machinist, he didn't believe in buying something he could make himself. He was an adventurer who loved dancing, fishing, boating, traveling, and 4-wheeling. His greatest joy and fulfillment in life was time spent with his family. Each day he would remind family members "you just have to do the best that you can". Ray is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death by his wife Gloria Stewart, parents Paul Gustaf and Myrtle Evelyn (Johnson) Martin; stepfather, George E. Joyal; brother William (Bill) Otto Martin. He is survived by 4 children: Michael (Alida Ruth) Martin: Judy (Bruce) Abrams, (David Reeves): Debbie (David) Peterson; and Penny (Scott) Moir; 19 grandchildren; 90 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; brothers- in-law Voy (Carolyn) Stewart, Ralph (Margaret) Nichols; sister-in-law, Elaine (George) Couch.

A viewing will be held November 17, 2020 from 6-8pm at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Dr., SLC, Utah. There will be an outdoor funeral service Wednesday Nov 18 from 2-3pm at the same location with viewing beginning at 1pm. Due to the pandemic we ask that masks and social distancing be strictly observed. Those attending the outdoor service are asked to bring their own chairs and dress appropriately for cooler weather.



