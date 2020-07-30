1/1
Raymond Christensen
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond David Christensen
1937 ~ 2020
Raymond David Christensen, age 83 passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 in South Jordan, UT. Raymond was born on June 5, 1937 in Lyman, Utah to the parents of Paul D. Christensen and Genevieve Busenbark. He was the youngest and the last surviving of his 8 siblings. He was formerly married to Marlene Christensen. They had 12 children followed by 12 grandchildren.
Raymond loved his job as a master electrician and assisted with the construction of many power plants in Utah. He enjoyed marathon running, arm wrestling and traveling. He loved food and could out eat just about anyone at most buffets. He loved fishing, feeding the ducks, and snow skiing. One of his favorite pastimes was attending the Jordan River LDS temple. He always put others first and made sure all were comfortable.
Private family services will be held at Memorial Murray Mortuary on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He will be interred at the Murray City Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
(801) 262-4631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Murray Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved