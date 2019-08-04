|
October 28, 1922 ~
July 31, 2019
Raymond Edward Brim passed away on July 31, 2019. He was born in Salt Lake City on October 28, 1922 to Flora Raddatz Brim and Alfred Raymond Elias Brim. Ray grew up in the small mining town of Dividend, Utah and graduated from Payson High School, where he was a class officer. He attended the University of Utah until 1942 when he joined the Army Air Corps to become a pilot. He married Patricia, the love of his life and his wife for 65 years, on December 7, 1942 at St. Marks Cathedral in Salt Lake City. Three months later he left for England where he joined the 8th Air Force as a B-17 pilot for 25 missions over Europe, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross and four Air Medals.
He spent over thirty years in the Air Force including tours in the Aleutian Islands, Japan, Germany, and three tours in Washington DC. He graduated from the Air Force Command and Staff College as a distinguished graduate and later graduated from the Air Force War College. For his contributions as a staff officer and commander, he was awarded two Legions of Merit, the Air Force Commendation Medal and two Presidential Citations.
On retirement from the Air Force in 1975, Ray and Pat returned to Salt Lake City and enjoyed traveling the world and volunteering back home. Ray served on the Boards of Kolff Medical Association, Community Nursing Services and Edgemount Estates Homeowners Association. He was a frequent lecturer on world events and World War II in local libraries and schools. Ray was also a long-time loyal member of the Dirty Shirts of America, Zion's Chapter. To his surprise and delight, Ray became a published author at the age of 94 with his memoir "Pathfinder Pioneer: The Memoir of a Lead Bomber Pilot in World War II." All his life, he always said he was the luckiest guy in the world.
He is survived by his daughters, Celia Straus and Christine Brim, his grandchildren David Blau, Daniel Blau, Emily Straus Mullins and Julia Straus, and his great-granddaughters Sophie Emily Merkl and Olivia Rae Mullins. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Commemorative Air Force Utah Wing Museum (cafutahwing.org) where he spent many happy hours as a volunteer. Memorial services will be held on September 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mark's Cathedral.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019