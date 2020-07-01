Life long friend. Rest in Peace Ray and thank you for all you taught me and always been a true friend. Your pain is now gone and you are in the arms of our Lord Jesus.
Raymond Felix Harmon
1944~2020
Ray Harmon passed away on June 29, 2020. Please view the full obituary at www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.