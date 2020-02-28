|
RAYMOND HATFIELD CLARK, Ph.D.
Sept 13, 1930 - Feb 21, 2020
Ray was born in Berkeley, California to Clayton Shorb and Edith Hatfield Clark. He was raised in Fresno, California and joined the US Air Force after high school graduation. Following his 4 year Air Force enlistment, he settled in Salt Lake City, Utah where he attended college at the University of Utah. He went on to pursue masters and doctorate degrees in Social Work and began a long and distinguished teaching career at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. After retiring, Ray moved to Palm Springs, California where he spent his remaining years playing golf and enjoying life with his dog Sammy. Ray was preceded in death by daughter Stacy, son Dana and in 2014 by his wife of 60 plus years Joan. He is survived by son Mitch, brothers Clayton and Benton, sister Mary Carlson, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. No formal services are planned, and we would ask that any contributions be made in Ray's name to a .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020