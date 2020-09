Raymond Glenn Haws1928-2020Raymond Glenn Haws 92, passed away peacefully at home on September 5th, 2020. He was born in Murray Utah on May 10th, 1928 to Glenn LeRoy Haws and Mabel Martha Rasmussen. He married Merna Fae Dunn from Midvale and enjoyed 72 years together. Later marriage was solemnized in Salt Lake Temple.Preceded in death by parents, 3 children, 2 brothers, and 1 sister. He is survived by his wife Merna, children Steven (Marina) Haws, Sherrie Lamoreaux and sister Louise Conner. Many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.Graveside service will be Thursday September 10 at 11:00 am at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 east 10600 south, Sandy, Utah. Additional obituary www.broomheadfuneralhome.com