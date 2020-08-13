1/3
Raymond Hedberg
1932 - 2020
Raymond Leroy Hedberg
1932 ~ 2020
Murray, UT-Raymond Leroy Hedberg, age 87, passed away on Aug. 9th, 2020 in Holladay, UT. He was born Aug. 12th, 1932 to Arthur and Oneda Hedberg and wonderful sister Carolyn Brown. Ray married the love of his life on May 19th, 1952 and enjoyed 68 years of marriage together. A graveside service will be held Saturday 8/15/20 at 12:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT. A viewing will be held the same day from 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray, UT.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Viewing
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
AUG
15
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
