Raymond James Maynard
1949 ~ 2020
Our beloved husband, papa, dad, uncle, son and brother, returned home unexpectedly to his Father in Heaven on July 13, 2020. He came into the world on December 31, 1949.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Summerhill Stake Center, 12110 S. 1300 W. Riverton, UT. A viewing will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT.
His family considers themselves lucky they are stuck together for eternity.
Due to COVID-19, masks are required for viewing and services. For more information and instructions on how to access the service via Zoom, please see www.broomheadfuneralhome.com