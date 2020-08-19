1/2
Raymond LeRoy Duke
1936 - 2020
Raymond LeRoy Duke of Salt Lake City, Utah passed away Friday, August 14th at the age of 84. Ray was born on February 6th, 1936 to Sidney and Edna Duke in Yucaipa, California. He spent his childhood creating havoc on an Indian reservation in Arizona. At age 17 he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served honorably for 9 years. He married his eternal sweetheart Sharon Summers on June 6, 1958. Together they raised 5 children. As a family they loved to camp and fish in the Sierra Mountains. After moving to Salt Lake City, Utah in 2003, Sharon passed away from leukemia in August of 2004. Ray then married Josephine Rogers. This marriage added 7 children to the family. Ray and Jo loved to travel with their friends from the West Jordan Senior Center and deliver meals on wheels. He was an avid golfer, card player and fisherman.
Ray is survived by his wife Josephine and her 7 children. He is also survived by his children Julie, Jim (Cherilyn), Steve (Audrey), Ken (Sherry), and Peggy. He leaves a legacy of 38 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife Sharon, both parents, and sisters Maureen and Marion.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, at 1 p.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale, with a viewing from 11:30-12:45. Interment will be at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi, California.
www.goffmortuary.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
