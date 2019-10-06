|
|
1947 ~ 2019
Ray was the youngest of three sons born to Miles and Melba (Swapp) Nelson April 6, 1947, in Provo, Utah. Ray enjoyed all genres of music, especially classic rock n'roll and country. He loved movies, particularly the classics and westerns, like his brothers, Gary and Kent. Ray served honorably in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked as a security guard for many companies, but his favorite security job was working for the Salt Lake City mayor's office.
Ray has been in poor health for quite a few years. In his last few years, he resided at St. Joseph Villa, who provided him with compassionate and excellent care. Ray participated in every activity and was often the first person in the room. He had difficulty speaking in recent years; however, his bright blue eyes would light up when his family would visit, especially when a vanilla shake was a part of the visit!
Survived by four nieces, Lori (Steve) Aikins, Kristine (Mark) Humphries, Kellie (Andy) Vander Veur, Stacy Hicks, and nephew, Dennis Nelson and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Melba, his brothers Gary Nelson and Kent Nelson. The family would like to thank his team, especially the 3rd-floor nurses at St. Joseph Villa for their loving care, and Rachel Reynolds from Inspiration Hospice, who gently cared for him as he moved onto his next journey.
Services will be held on October 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Camp Williams, Riverton, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019