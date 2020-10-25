July 24, 1948 ~ Oct 13, 2020
Raymond Vail Nicholson, 72, of Vancouver, WA, passed away at his home alongside his loving wife and children on Oct.13. Ray was born in 1948 in Plainfield, NJ, but was raised primarily in Salt Lake City, UT. Ray graduated from Westminster College in 1970. Prior to graduating, Ray enlisted in the United States Navy and served two years active duty and four years in the reserves. After his service, Raymond went to work for PPG Industries where he held many roles. Ray retired in 2006 after 30 years. Ray had a lifelong love of the English language and Literature, particularly the works of William Shakespeare. He also enjoyed music and classic English sports cars. He was a devoted and loving husband to his wife, Stephanie, for their entire 50 years of marriage as well as a loving father to his three children, Thomas, Ellie, and Jeff. Ray also loved his grandchildren, Charlotte and Noah, as well as his brothers, Paul and David, and numerous extended family and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be held at a later date. Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits