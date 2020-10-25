As best friend to his son Jeff, I grew up with Ray intimately. The thing I will remember most about Ray is that he never treated me like a kid. He spoke to me as a man even when I wasn’t. He made me up my game because you couldn’t get away with stupid kid answers around Ray. He wanted a real chat and it forced me to act like an adult and answer the tough questions. Ray helped me grow into a man by not letting me hid behind naïveté. I will miss Ray Immensely.

Lucas Taylor

Friend