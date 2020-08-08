1/
Rebecca Ann McKown
1954 - 2020


Salt Lake City, UT-Rebecca Ann McKown, 65, passed away unexpectedly on July 24, 2020 at home in Salt Lake City Utah. Rebecca was born in Salt Lake City on September 3, 1954 the third of seven children to John and Noreen Omer. She was preceded in death by her father John and brother Steven. She is survived by her children Andrew, Aaron, Emily, and Brianna, her mother Noreen, her sister Carolyn, brothers Russell, Bryce, Kent, and Chris, 12 grandchildren, and ex-husband Jackie. A graveside service was held on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Rebecca had a smile and laugh that would light up a room. We will miss her light, love and adventurous spirit.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

