June 8, 1954 ~ July 8, 2020

Becky died at the age of 66 at her home in Anchorage, Alaska.

She was born in Salt Lake City to Wayne and Shirley Daum and grew up in Rose Park with her older brother Bill. She graduated from West High in 1972 and attended the University of Utah. In 1975, following her brother's lead and the pipeline boom, Becky moved to Alaska. She married Jack Larson, a construction foreman, who built in many remote corners of the state. Becky worked for over 30 years as a waitress and bartender, including at the Cattle Company and the United Iron Worker's Bar. She was known for her humor, kindness, and blushing laughter, but also for her toughness when the situation warranted. She was considered a friend by countless regulars and co-workers. Becky had a soft heart when it came to dogs, and adopted and a series of bull/boxer mixes. Although she loved travel, she refused to visit countries where canines were mistreated. Becky was a great cook and her garden exploded with color each year.

Becky was preceded in death by her father, Wayne; her brother, Bill; her brother's son, Matt; her mother, Shirley; and her husband, Jack. She was a loving and kind caregiver for each family member especially at the end of their lives. She is survived by close neighbors, the Kass family, and many friends in Alaska and the lower 48.

In lieu flowers, Becky would want you, in your own way, to show kindness to others that cross your path-including those with four legs.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store