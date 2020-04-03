Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Resources
Rebecca Grace Eskridge


1989 - 2020
Rebecca Grace Eskridge Obituary
Rebecca G. Eskridge
Nov 14, 1989 ~ Mar 29, 2020
Rebecca Grace Eskridge was born November 14, 1989. Her middle name is Grace because she was truly a gift from God. She passed away in her sleep March 29, 2020.
Becca attended school in Davis County and graduated from Weber State University with a double major in English and Women's Studies with a minor in theater. She taught at West Point Jr. High, and she loved her students and her job with all her heart.
Becca was preceded in death by her Nana and Grandpa Rose, her Papa Deen Eskridge, and her brother Andy.
She is survived by her mother Robin, her father Dave and stepmother Sarah, her sisters Emily and Ryan, her brother Connor, her Grandma Marilyn Eskridge, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private family service will be on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 10:00 am. All are invited to a live stream Becca's funeral by visiting her obituary page at www.starksfuneral.com where a "watch now" button will appear shortly before her service begins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Women's Resource Center at the University of Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 3, 2020
